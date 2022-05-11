US Intelligence Chief Asserts Putin Assembling Resources For 'prolonged War' In Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine entered day 77, US intelligence director Avril Haines on Tuesday asserted that she believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a "prolonged conflict" in its ex-Soviet neighbour. Addressing the US Senate Armed Committee, Haines noted that Putin is assembling resources and eyeing expansive goals. She further added Putin is now targetting a lot beyond east Ukraine, more specifically, the construction of a land bridge across the Black Sea coast in Ukraine.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbass region," US Intelligence director Avril Haines said, as quoted by Washington Post.

Haines further noted that the targets set by Putin are pretty long-term, provided Moscow fails to exert control over Donbas. Moreover, the assessment reports also suggested Putin's goal to build a land connector across the Ukrainian Black Sea coast to Transnistria of Moldova. However, the plans are confronting a considerable push owing to the "mismatch" between Putin's ambitions and the overarching logistical and moral issues that the Russian troops in Ukraine are facing, Washington Post said. The US National Intelligence Director, however, stressed that "Putin most likely also judges that Russia has the greater ability and willingness to endure challenges than his adversaries" as he "probably" thinks western support for Kyiv will eventually dwindle given the inflation and supply shortages in the wake of the war.

Russia could turn to 'more drastic means': US

The current trends suggest that Putin could become more "unpredictable", Haines added. Putin's desperation to make significant gains in its embattled neighbour could force him to employ "more drastic means"- such as imposing martial law in Russia, reorienting industrial production, or potential escalation in military options to achieve his objectives- as the war continues, she said. Putin could also use nuclear weapons in case he senses an "existential threat" to Russia, she went on to add. However, US Defence Intelligence Agency head Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier noticed that neither side is currently victorious in the ongoing conflict. "The Russians are not winning, the Ukrainians are not winning and we are in a bit of a stalemate here, which could last for a while," he said. However, he testified that Russia indeed has resorted to "indiscriminate and brutal" tactics in response to Ukraine's defence.

As per the latest operational updates from Ukraine, the defenders have garnered significant success in pushing Russian occupiers out of Kharkiv- one of the cities that was captured in the early days of the war. Ukraine Armed Forces have also regained control over four settlement areas in Cherkasy Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bayrak. Ukrainians "should not create an atmosphere of excessive moral pressure where victories are expected weekly and even daily," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his late-night address on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)