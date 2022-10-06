US Intelligence Claims Ukraine Authorised Assassination Of Putin Ally's Daughter: Report

The United States believes that the daughter of Alexander Dugin—the ultranationalist Russian ideologue dubbed as “Putin’s brain"—Darya Dugina, was assassinated on orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing US officials who spoke under the protection of anonymity. The Russian political commentator's daughter was killed in August when the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving was ripped apart in a deadly bomb blast that occurred some 12 miles (20km) west of the capital near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy. New US intelligence now suggests that Ukraine approved the car bombing.

US intel denies Washington's role in attack, says Ukraine 'authorised it'

The 29-year-old Dugina, the editor of United World International who was sanctioned by both US and the UK, was known to be a prominent supporter of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. She and her father, Putin's stalwart supporter, were returning from a music and literature festival called "Tradition" when Dugina turned into a victim of the car explosion. Russia, at the time, had accused Ukraine’s security services of plotting the attack, which the latter had denied.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, had named a Ukrainian suspect Bogdan Tsyganenko, who they claimed was involved in the bombing of the car Dugina drove that led to her death on August 20. Dugina had borrowed her father's car at the last minute, according to the Russian state-affiliated press.

Alexander Dugin. Credit: Francesca Ebel/AP

Russia's FSB had also claimed that a Ukrainian woman was the prime accused, Natalya Vovk, who had fled to Estonia after committing the crime. Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, said FSB, adding that he helped the main suspect, Vovk, using a fake ID and fake license plates. The duo assembled a bomb and later planted it in Dugina’s car. The 44-year-old Ukraine citizen arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30.

The Times, which reported the US intelligence, claims that the US officials who revealed the sensitive information denied Washington's role in the attack, but said that the Ukrainian officials authorized it. They, although, did not elaborate on which part of the Ukrainian government was believed to be involved in the plotting of Dugina's car bombing or whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aware of the situation.

While the Ukrainian officials continue to deny the allegations, following the explosive reports, a Ukrainian military official who spoke with the paper anonymously, admitted that Ukraine has been involved in other incidents against the Russians, including in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Volodymyr Saldo, a Russian-backed leader in the Kherson region, was poisoned in August by Ukraine, he reportedly told Forbes, separately. A Ukrainian official had earlier alleged that Dugina was killed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, claimed that FSB was behind "organising a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities."