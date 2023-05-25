US Intelligence Suggests Ukrainian Involvement In Kremlin Drone Attack

US officials have heard Ukrainian officials blame one another for a drone strike on the Kremlin earlier this month, which has contributed to a US assessment that a Ukrainian group may have been responsible, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN, as per CNN. Some military and intelligence officials from Ukraine speculate that the operation was carried out by Ukrainian special operations personnel as per the intercepted communications.

US officials are considering the likelihood that a Ukrainian group was behind the May 3 incident in light of the chatter and other intercepted contacts of Russian officials blaming Ukraine for the attack and inquiring as to how it occurred.

US unaware of perpetrator of Kremlin drone attack

According to officials, the US has not been able to determine who was to blame and can only say with a low degree of confidence that a Ukrainian group may have been behind the event. Additionally, US officials still view key Ukrainian government officials, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as unlikely to have either ordered or known about the attack in advance.

According to recent US intelligence reports, Russian officials have privately and publicly conjectured that Ukraine was responsible for the attack. This has led officials to believe that the incident was probably not a state-sponsored false-flag operation meant to justify Russia to escalate its war on Ukraine, CNN reported.

In reaction to the incident, the Kremlin has also changed some internal security measures, a source familiar with the intelligence claimed without going into further detail. Following the incident, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, declared in public that the city's air defences will be strengthened. The drones that attacked the Kremlin seemed small and carried a very low payload, which is likely why Russian air defences were not activated. Whether they would have had enough range to fly from Ukraine to Moscow is unknown, as reported by CNN.