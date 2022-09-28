US Introduces Resolution At UNSC To Denounce Russia's 'sham' Referendums In Ukraine

United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield introduced a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to condemn Russia over its 'sham' referendums that were being carried out by Russia’s Central Election Commission in four regions of Ukraine. The resolution aims to declare that the UNSC does not support the use of force to redraw a nation’s land boundaries, stated a US official to CNN.

We are putting forward a Security Council resolution to:



– condemn Russia's sham "referenda"

– call on Member States not to recognize any altered status of Ukraine

– and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 27, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Greenfield revealed, “We are putting forward a Security Council resolution to condemn Russia's sham "referenda", call on the Member States not to recognise any altered status of Ukraine, and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

Outcomes of the referendums were pre-determined by Kremlin: US

Introduced by the US and Albania jointly, the resolution is expected to be largely symbolic as Russia will most certainly exercise its veto against it, reported CNN. Calling Russia’s referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine a ‘sham’, Greenfield alleged that the outcomes of the referendums were pre-determined by Kremlin. “The United States will never recognize any territory Russia attempts to seize or allegedly annex as anything other than part of Ukraine,” she tweeted.

Let's be clear: the outcomes of Putin's sham "referenda" were pre-determined in Moscow.



The United States will never recognize any territory Russia attempts to seize or allegedly annex as anything other than part of Ukraine. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 27, 2022

Additionally, Greenfield has stated that as a contingency, the United States will look to bring the vote to the United Nations General Assembly in case Russia chose “to shield itself from accountability". The US diplomats are further expected to engage with all the nations in the UNSC, in an effort to get them to vote in favour of the resolution. The move will include diplomats from India and China, the official said to CNN.

The US Ambassador further stated that the UN charter was designed to prevent a nation from annexing the territory of another UN member country by force, which Russia has done in the case of Ukraine.

Putin’s military call-up under criticism

Ambassador Greenfield criticised Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial military mobilisation that called for 300,000 reserve army troops to mobilize towards the nation’s border posts with Ukraine in an effort to annex swathes of territory.

“Instead of attending the high-level week, Putin announced a renewed conscription effort in Russia and instructed areas under Russia’s military control to prepare for illegitimate snap referenda. He did send an emissary – who threatened the use of nuclear weapons, on a non-nuclear country, to secure Russia’s illegitimate military gains. The purpose of all this is clear: Russia intends to try to annex these territories and Russia does not respect this body,” Ambassador Greenfield claimed.

She further urged the members of the UN security council to join the US in confronting Russia before it moved ahead with the annexations, adding that Russia’s referendums “if accepted, will open a pandora’s box that we cannot close. We ask you to join us in reaffirming our commitment to the UN Charter and meeting this challenge head-on.” “This is about defending the UN Charter. This is about defending our collective rights. And this is about peace and security for us all,” she added.

It is to mention that US officials along with France, Serbia, Kazakhstan and various other nations have repeatedly remarked that they will not accept the outcome of the “sham” referendums by Russia.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden called for amendments to the UNSC during the UN General Assembly meeting last week. “Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto – if it is a Member of the UN Security Council. In order to punish the aggressor within the institutions,” Zelenskyy had requested at the UNGA meeting.