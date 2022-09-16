US Invokes Fresh Sanctions Against 5 Russians For Supporting Theft Of Ukrainian Grain

The United States has once again clutched a slew of measures against major Russian defence entities, key advanced-technology firms that support Russia’s defence industrial base, and financial infrastructure. In addition, it has also imposed sanctions on at least five individuals for "supporting or enabling the theft of Ukraine's grain" on behalf of Russia. "Today’s action includes the designation of 22 Russian proxy officials, including five that have overseen the seizure or theft of hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain, exacerbating food insecurity around the globe," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Department also mentioned that the individuals sanctioned for their role in grain theft were serving as the leaders in some of the occupied regions of the war-torn state. Notably, the fresh sanctions came a week before the UNGA meeting is scheduled wherein it is expected that US President Joe Biden would urge the world leaders to invoke sanctions on the aggressor.

It is worth mentioning major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the initial days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the whole world by alternate routes. Earlier in May this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports. While addressing a press conference following Moscow's proposal, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price called the suggestion "worthless" to control inflation.

US also sanctions against Russian military intelligence agency

Meanwhile, the US Department of State also took actions against a Russian military intelligence agency and against individuals connected to human rights abuses, both in the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine and within Russia itself. "The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) is designating two entities and 22 individuals. These targets include those connected to human rights abuse, such as Maria Lvova-Belova who has led Russia’s efforts to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children," according to the statement. In addition, OFAC also targetted leaders of key financial institutions such as Russia’s National Payment Card System (NSPK), an entity owned by the Central Bank of Russia that operates the country’s Mir payment card network, and other institutions that play a role in Russia’s financial market infrastructure.

Image: AP