US Is Trying To Disrupt Iran's Ability To Manufacture & Deliver Drones To Russia: Report

The United States has launched a major effort to disrupt Iran's ability to manufacture and deliver drones to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine, according to a report by The New York Times. Citing multiple security officials in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, the paper said the program also aims to give Ukraine the ability to shoot down any "kamikaze" drones that Russia does manage to acquire, as well as to target their launch sites. The report stated that the Biden administration is working closely with Israel on the issue and is building on Jerusalem's experience in thwarting Iranian drone attacks.

According to a White House statement, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed Iran's military ties to Russia with top security officials last week. However, the statement did not explain specific steps being taken on the matter. Washington has described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving military equipment, particularly since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. Western officials have warned in recent weeks that Iran is preparing to provide missiles to Russia and increase its supplies of drones, which have been used in strikes on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure sites.

Tehran has denied sending drones to Russia for the Russia-Ukraine war

Tehran has denied providing drones to Russia for the war, although it has acknowledged sending such arms in the past. This assertion has been rejected by multiple top officials in the West. Steps being taken by the Biden administration include blocking access to Western-made components that Iran uses in the drones, the report said. However, stopping the acquisition of dual-use technology is proving challenging, as Iran has learned from years of efforts to sidestep sanctions on its nuclear program.

An investigation by the Conflict Armament Research group last month found that Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine contained semiconductors and other advanced components exclusively produced in the US, Europe, and Asia. In response to the report, Adrienne Watson, the spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said, "We are looking at ways to target Iranian UAV production through sanctions, export controls, and talking to private companies whose parts have been used in the production." She added, "We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran's access to technologies used in drones". As the US continues its efforts to disrupt Iran's drone manufacturing for Russia's use in the Ukraine war, it remains to be seen how successful these efforts will be. However, the Biden administration's cooperation with Israel and its efforts to restrict Iran's access to dual-use technology suggest a serious commitment to addressing this issue.