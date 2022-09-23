US Issued Private Warnings To Russia Against Nuke Weapons Use & Its Consequences: Report

The United States administration for several months has been issuing warnings to Russian leadership about "grave consequences" that would follow over use of nuclear weapons. The private communications of Washington to Moscow demonstrate the message that US President Joe Biden and his aides have spoken in public, The Washington Post reported citing US officials. The report about US administration's attempts to stop Russia from using nuclear weapons comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia and warned that Moscow will use "all the means" to defend its territory.

The Biden administration has deliberately decided to keep the warnings to Russia "vague" so that Kremlin remains concerned about how US will react. The officials revealed that the US State Department has been sending private communications with Russia without revealing who delivered the message and what was mentioned in the content, as per The Washington Post report. It was not known whether US send any warning to Russia after Putin issued his veiled nuclear threat in a speech on Wednesday. However, a senior US official revealed that the communication from Washington to Russia has been taking place constantly over recent months. Earlier on September 21, Putin said that he has signed the decree for partial mobilization in Russia. He said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff." The Kremlin leader also accused West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" against Russia.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin had said. "I emphasize this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind rose can also turn in their direction," he had added.

A day after the Kremlin leader's address, former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated that "hypersonic is guaranteed to be able to reach Europe and the United States much faster". Stressing that there is "no way back" for Russia, he said various people with general stripes must not threaten Moscow by speaking about the NATO strike on Crimea. He stated that referendums will be organised and the Donbass as well as other territories will become part of Russia. Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said that the protection of all the regions will be bolstered by the Russian soldiers and any weapons. In his Telegram post on September 22, Medvedev said, "The protection of all joined territories will be significantly strengthened by the Russian Armed Forces. Russia announced that not only mobilization capabilities but also any Russian weapons, including strategic nuclear weapons and weapons based on new principles, could be used for such protection."

"Various retired idiots with generals' stripes do not need to scare us with talk about a NATO strike on Crimea. Hypersound is guaranteed to be able to reach targets in Europe and the United States much faster. But the Western establishment, in general, all citizens of the NATO countries need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path. There is no way back," Medvedev said.

Image: AP