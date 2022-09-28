US Issues Security Alert, Urges American Citizens To Leave Russia Amid Mobilisation Order

The embassy of the United States in Moscow has issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Russia immediately. In the security alert posted on its website, the US embassy warned the dual US-Russia nationals of the possibility that they may be called up as part of the Russian military’s mobilisation to bolster its invasion of Ukraine.

The security alert stated: “Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service.”

The embassy further cautioned its citizens not to travel to Russia and that those residing or travelling in the country “should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain”.

Limited Commercial flight tickets in Russia as the war drags on

The US embassy’s security alert further informed the American citizens that commercial flight options out of Russia are often unavailable at a short notice and “extremely limited at present”.

Suggesting additional ways to depart from the country engaged in the war against Ukraine, the US embassy further stated to the citizens to make independent arrangements as soon as possible while also informing them that “overland routes by car and bus are still open”.

The US warns Americans in Russia not to participate in anti-war protests

The US embassy in Moscow additionally warned the American citizens not to participate in any anti-war protests in Russia and avoid photography of Russia’s security professionals at such political or social protests.

“We remind U.S. citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia. Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations,” the security alert read.

Earlier, a Russian human rights watchdog, OVD-Info had reported at least 1,386 people had been arrested in 38 cities across Russia during the anti-war protests. Furthermore, the watchdog had reported that some of the detainees had been handed military draft papers and summons to military registration offices while in custody at police stations.

Meanwhile, the options for people fleeing the war in Russia via land borders, are getting limited as the conflict progresses. Russia’s bordering nations -- Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and more recently, Finland, have announced the closure of their borders with Russia following Putin’s announcement of partial military mobilization.