US, Its Allies Seize Over $30bn Of Russian Oligarch Assets, $300bn Of Moscow Bank Funds

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues for over 120 days, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday that Washington and its allies have frozen over $30 billion of Russian oligarch assets and immobilised about $300 billion of Moscow’s central bank funds. The details regarding the seizure of the properties owned by Russian business titans were released by the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force.

According to the US Treasury Department, the REPO task force has seized a whopping amount of Russian individual assets and funds. "REPO’s work is not yet complete," the group said in a joint statement. "In the coming months, REPO members will continue to track Russian-sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that REPO members have jointly imposed," it added.

It is to mention the US Department of Justice and Treasury launched REPO on March 16 as part of sweeping international sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine. Besides the US, its members include Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Commission. REPO members work together to investigate and prosecute allies of Russian President Vladimiur Putin and seize their assets.

"Where appropriate and possible, REPO members are undertaking efforts to update or expand and implement their respective legal frameworks that enable the freezing, seizure, forfeiture and/or disposal of assets, for example within criminal law. These efforts better position members to achieve REPO’s objectives," the statement read.

"We continue to increase Russia’s cost of its war. We remain committed to fully implementing and enforcing our economic and financial sanctions and remain vigilant against sanctions evasion and circumvention," the REPO said.

REPO has seized yachts, and other vessels

As per the department, REPO has seized yachts, and other vessels owned, held, or controlled by sanctioned Russians, including the yachts-- Amadea, the Tango, the Amore Vero, the Rahil, and the Phi. The treasury said that REPO members will continue to track Russian sanctioned assets and prevent sanctioned Russians from undermining the measures that they have jointly imposed. It said that the REPO members have achieved success through close and extensive national and international coordination and collaboration with its allies. Also, the Treasury said it restricted Russia’s access to the global financial system, making it more difficult for Russia to procure the technology necessary to sustain its unjust war in Ukraine.

Some experts fear innocents may be trapped in seizure

Ever since the Russian President initiated the war against Ukraine, a number of sanctions have been imposed by several European Union countries, Western countries and other US allies on Moscow with an intention to penalise Russia and the inner circle of Putin. Though the campaign is designed to drain Russia of its resources as President Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine, civil rights advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach. They argued this could harm some innocent people who are billionaires but are not supporting the brutality of Putin. Attorney Tom Firestone, who specializes in international investigations for business clients, maintained seizures "can have consequences for innocent people who have nothing to do with the war — we need to be careful not to penalize innocent people."

Image: AP