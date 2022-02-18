US: Joe Biden To Hold Telephonic Conversation With NATO Allies On Ukraine Crisis

The White House confirmed in a statement that United States (US) President Joe Biden will host a phone call with NATO allies on February 18 to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Joe Biden is set to speak about Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border, as well as ongoing attempts to maintain deterrence and dialogue with NATO members.

The statement read, "The President will speak with Transatlantic leaders on a phone call tomorrow afternoon about Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine and our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy.”

Russia might invade Ukraine in 'next several days'

On Thursday, Biden stated that Russia might invade Kyiv in the "next several days" and that the US has "reason to believe" that Moscow is "engaging in a false flag operation to gain a cause to invade." On February 17, US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House that "every evidence" exists that Russia is "prepared" to attack Ukraine. As tensions between Russia and Ukraine reach a new high, Biden stressed that he had no plans to phone his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, Biden stated that there are no signs of a Russian force pullout near the Ukrainian border and that the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is quite high. He claimed definitely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will launch an invasion of Ukraine "within days".

Biden echoed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who both condemned the shelling of a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine. The action was described by UK authorities as a "false flag operation" intended to establish a pretext for a Russian military invasion. Meanwhile, the Kremlin chastised Kyiv for violating the ceasefire.

Blinken to meet Lavrov next week

Furthermore, next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Ned Price stated, "The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy. We will continue to coordinate with our Allies and partners and push for further engagements with Russia through the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP