In a major development following Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions pertaining to Ukraine, the United States has informed that it will act to ensure that Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday revealed that the Joe Biden administration plans to work with Germany to stall the gas pipeline project. Psaki further informed that the White House has been in close consultations with Germany overnight and also welcomes their announcement with regards to Nord Stream 2. Additionally, she informed that the United States will also follow suit and announce its own measures later on Tuesday.

@POTUS made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement. We will be following up with our own measures today. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2022

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden also stated that he signed an Executive Order that denies Russia the chance to profit from its "blatant violations of international law". Biden added that Washington is consulting closely with its allies and partners, including Ukraine, on the next steps.

I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

Germany suspends Nord Stream 2

Meanwhile, Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, informed Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Scholz revealed that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. This comes as a decisive measure from Germany which has previously resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries reported Associated Press. The German Chancellor added that his government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline, which has not begun operating yet owing to the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” said Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree that formally recognises the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Europe - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR). Moreover, he also ordered the Russian Ministry of Defence to deploy "peacekeeping forces" in the Donbas republics. Soon after Putin's move, Western nations slammed the former and condemned Putin's move. In addition, it also further fuelled tensions that Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.

