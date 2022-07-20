US Lambasts China For Not Doing Enough To Address Global Food Crisis Amid Ukraine War

The United States' top humanitarian official has lambasted China for not doing enough to address the food crisis spurred due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has increased food prices globally and also imperilled food security worldwide. Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development, delivered a speech on the escalating global food security crisis on Tuesday, July 19. The speech was delivered by the US official at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Power stated in her speech titled, "The Line Between Crisis and Catastrophe," that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to an unprecedented food crisis in the Horn of Africa and that the world must make utmost efforts to prevent a famine there. "Russian President Vladimir Putin's war has already driven millions of Ukrainians from lives of relative prosperity to destitution and dependence on humanitarian aid. But through his actions, he is also waging a war on the world's poor, spiking food, fertilizer, and fuel prices while taking Ukrainian grain off the market," she said, as per news agency ANI.

Samantha Power slams China for its absence from humanitarian efforts

The US aid chief slammed China, claiming that Beijing in particular stands out for its absence from East African humanitarian efforts. According to her, more food and fertiliser exports from China to the international market or the World Food Program would significantly relieve pressure on food and fertiliser prices. Power also claimed that prices were rising even before the start of the war in Ukraine because of Beijing's trade restrictions on fertiliser and grain stockpiling. "While at the same time, the Chinese government offered little transparency into its stocks and production which might have soothed markets," she said in her speech.

US aid chief outlines three fronts to combat global food crisis

Power also highlighted the measures the US is taking to combat hunger and malnutrition around the world and stressed the urgent need for more action to stop the crisis from growing much worse. Further, she outlined three fronts where the global food crisis must be battled in order to prevent a disaster and declared that USAID will increase its humanitarian and development aid to the Horn of Africa by nearly $ 1.3 billion. "We must battle together on three fronts, providing immediate humanitarian aid to the severely hungry and malnourished, providing sustained investment in global agriculture, and undertaking concerted diplomacy to mobilize more resources from donors," the US aid chief remarked.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP