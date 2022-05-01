US Lawmakers Hail Ukrainians' Heroism, Vow To Help Kyiv Defeat Moscow In Ongoing War

During visit to Poland on Sunday, a US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the heroism of the Ukrainian people, a day after surprise trip to Kyiv to meet President Volodymr Zelenskyy. Further, Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war were also appraised by American lawmakers, who pledged that Washington would stand by the war-ravaged country until, it defeats Russia. Before heading for Poland, Pelosi and a delegation of US congressmen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top officials to get a first-hand assessment of the war efforts.

The delegation members were also unified in applauding Ukraine's defences so far, depicting the war as 'good vs evil,' and guaranteeing sustained long-term military, humanitarian, and economic support from the United States. “We were proud to convey to him the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage,” Pelosi said, as per The Associated Press (AP). Pelosi is the highest-ranking American official to visit Kyiv since the conflict began in late February, and her trip represents a big show of solidarity for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

'It's time we stand up for democracy,' says Jason Crow

Apart from Pelosi, the US delegation included Representatives Jason Crow, Adam Schiff and Jim McGovern. Their visit came just a couple of days after US President Joe Biden urged Congress for $33 billion to help Ukraine combat Russia, more than double the initial $13.6 billion aid package passed by Congress last month. "This is a time we stand up for democracy or we allow autocracy to rule the day. We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win. The United States of America is in this to win, and we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won," Crow remarked.

US continues to support Ukraine since the onset of war

It is worth mentioning here that the US has continued to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine since its war with Russia began on February 24. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has also expressed his gratitude to US counterpart Biden for the renewed assistance to fight Russian aggression. Furthermore, the US and its allies have also imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

