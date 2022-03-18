US Lawmakers Urge India To Condemn War In Ukraine, 'use Influence For Peace'

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to 'use its influence for peace' and speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, dialled India's top envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and discussed the matter.

"Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine," Khanna said. "On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," he said in a tweet.

Congressman Wilson tweeted, "Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine."

Engaging discussion with Congressmen @RepSteveChabot @RepJoeWilson and @RepRoKhanna on India US strategic relations. Also explained 🇮🇳 ‘ s position on current global developments — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 17, 2022

Repeated calls for India to condemn Putin's actions

This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine. A day earlier, two lawmakers Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, had urged India to condemn Russia.

"Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote," they had said in a letter to Sandhu.

Early this week, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera also expressed his disappointment over India abstaining from the UN vote against Russia.

"Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions," Bera had said in a statement.

India on Thursday reiterated its earlier calls for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We reiterate our call for the immediate cessation of hostilities across Ukraine. Our Prime Minister has reiterated this on several occasions and called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasised that there is no option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy," India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said.

(With agency inputs)