US-led Western Bloc Declared War Against Russia In 2014, Says Russian Foreign Min Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with Russia’s Channel One, said that the US-led western bloc “collective West” had declared war on Russia in 2014 and that the Kremlin’s operation in Ukraine is one part of a wider conflict. “The collective West, which is headed by a nuclear power - the United States, is at war with us,” Lavrov told Channel One as reported by Russian news agency TASS. Lavrov claimed that Russia was a victim of long-term aggression by Western powers with vested interests.

“This war was declared on us quite a long time ago, after the coup d’etat in Ukraine that was orchestrated by the United States and, in fact, backed by the European Union…,” Lavrov said, referring to the Maidan Revolution of 2014; a popular uprising that unseated pro-Kremlin Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych. The Kremlin claimed the uprising, in which more than 100 anti-government protesters were killed, was a coup planned and executed by the US and European intelligence agencies.

“....and after the Minsk agreements that nobody was going to implement, as it now appears, and Ms. Merkel (Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel) confirmed that once again," the Russian foreign minister said. In an interview with the German national weekly Die Zeit published on December 7, Merkel described the conclusion of the Minsk agreements in 2014 as an attempt to give Ukraine time to get stronger. She argued that it was clear to everyone that the conflict was stalled and the problem had not been resolved, "but this was what gave Ukraine invaluable time." She expressed doubt as to whether NATO countries would have been able to provide support to Kyiv at that time to the same extent that they were doing now, reported TASS.

Kissinger also admitted to same: Lavrov

In the same interview, Lavrov also said that Henry Kissinger, the former US National Security Advisor and US Secretary of State, openly admitted that the US-led collective West is at war with Russia over Ukraine, as reported by TASS. Kissinger served at the White House under the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970s. This was the period when tensions were high as the collective blocs of USA and the erstwhile-USSR were raging a ‘cold war’ between each other.

According to Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry read Kissinger’s article ‘How to avoid another world war’ in The Spectator about how the Ukraine conflict could be resolved. "It is surprising that nobody has paid attention to the phrase mentioned in this article as a matter of course. It says the following: ‘two nuclear powers contest a conventionally armed’ Ukraine," the Russian foreign minister said. "It is probably a Freudian slip, although Henry Kissinger is a wise man and he does not say anything for no reason. But it is an overt, frank confession of who is at war with whom," the minister said, adding that "the collective West, headed by the nuclear power - the United States of America - is fighting" against Russia and this confrontation was declared after the coup in Kyiv.