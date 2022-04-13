US Likely To Announce Additional Military Aid Package Worth $750mn For Ukraine: Report

As Ukraine continues to stage a sturdy defence against Russian troops, the US is set to bolster its support for the embattled nation with an additional military assistance package worth $750 million. According to media reports, citing a US official, US President Joe Biden's administration is "likely" to expand its military aid to Ukraine and the Pentagon is discussing the transfer of sophisticated equipment including armoured vehicles. The new artillery supply is also reported to comprise Humvees, a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV).

Apart from the unmanned surface vehicles, the aid package would also include sea drones or drone ships and Mi-17 helicopters, according to US officials, as reported by NBC news. Some defence pieces of equipment could also be included before the assistance package is finalised, the US official informed. Washington is also "seriously" considering sending a short-range anti-ship missile in the "package that's built around the idea of larger-scale combat," a former US official described, under conditions of anonymity.

If approved, the package will come at a time when the war is crawling into what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it "second phase" with invading troops moving towards the east Ukrainian flank, the Donbass region. According to Putin, his "noble" war in Ukraine is now aimed at the "liberation" of the so-called Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The additional package comes atop $1.7 billion of assistance already delivered to Ukraine since the inception of the "unprovoked" war.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday told Washington Post that the US defence secretary Llyod Austin is in "constant conversation" with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov to draw up contingency on the weapons and other assistance needed by Kyiv.

Boris Johnson briefs Biden about the war situation after recent visit to Kyiv

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week paid a surprise visit to Kyiv in an attempt to show unwavering support to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Tuesday, Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Biden over the deteriorating war situation in the embattled nation. Following the discussions, Johnson through a Twitter post reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Johnson also mentioned that London is ready to set out a new package of financial and military aid as a "testament of our commitment to his (Zelenskyy's) struggle against Russia's barbaric campaign." Previously, Johnson on several occasions has stressed that in principle he was open to delivering any form of defence equipments, including weapons, that are "genuinely useful" to Ukraine. Recently, Downing Street slapped sanctions on Putin's daughters under new penalties targetting "lavish lifestyles".

