US Likely To Welcome Up To 100,000 Ukraine War Refugees Amid Russian Invasion

As Russia continues to intensify its attacks on Ukraine, the United States intends to welcome up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees fleeing the widespread conflict, according to a source familiar with the decision. During a press briefing, a senior administration official said in a statement that to accomplish this pledge, they are looking at a variety of legal options for entering the United States. That covers the United States Refugee Admissions Program, parole, as well as immigrant and non-immigrant visas, among other things.

The official went on to say that in the upcoming weeks, they will have additional information about this initiative to offer. However, the official asserted that they are currently working to extend and develop new programs aimed at accepting Ukrainians with family connections in the US. The official added, “I think we have all heard from many in the diaspora that they are eager to welcome their Ukrainian family members into their homes in the United States as quickly as possible."

Furthermore, the official also noted that they working closely with their European partners and allies who have been on the front lines of the refugee crisis. The senior official also explained that the majority of displaced Ukrainian people would want to seek refuge in neighbouring countries or abroad in the EU, where they may have relatives, in the hopes of returning home soon, however, they acknowledge that some Ukrainians who have escaped may want to come to the United States for momentarily too, particularly those who have relatives in America.

By welcoming these people into the nation, the official claimed that they would ease some of the strain on European host nations, which are now bearing the brunt of the responsibility for Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II, as per the statement.

US sanctioned 400 Russian leaders, Duma members

In addition to this, in collaboration with the European Union and the G7, the US has sanctioned more than 400 Russian leaders, members of Duma, Russian assembly with advisory or legislative functions and defence corporations; the US has currently blacklisted over 600 targets. “Our sanctions on Russia are unprecedented — in no other circumstance have we moved so swiftly and in such a coordinated fashion to impose devastating costs on any other country,” according to a release from the White House.

Today, in coordination with the European Union and G7, @POTUS announced additional costs on Russia, including:

-Full sanctions on 400+ Russian elites, Duma members, & defense companies

-Creating a new sanctions evasion initiative

According to the White House, the latest penalties were announced on Thursday when the United States President Joe Biden was in Brussels meeting with NATO, G7, and EU partners and allies.

