The United States might escalate the Ukrainian conflict during the 2024 elections, as the contesting parties would need votes in connection with the presidential race, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with aif.ru. Kosachev warned that the conflict is likely to escalate if the US and the Western allies of Ukraine continue to supply heavy weaponry to Kyiv. The Russian minister also warned about the use of the nuclear weapons.

"This is a very dangerous situation because the Americans are not afraid to use foreign policy in their inter-party rivalry. If one of the parties feels that it needs to escalate the situation in Ukraine in order to gain more votes in the elections, it will do so," Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council, Kosachev said.

US persuaded Zelenskyy to abandon talks with Russia: Kosachev

According to the Russian minister, the presidential election in the United States, which is scheduled for 2024 "could be a terrible, if not catastrophic event." "I can't guarantee that there will be an escalation, but the risk is obvious to me. The unpredictability of American behaviour will increase and the tail may start wagging the dog again," he said responding to a question about the impact of the US presidential election on the ongoing Ukraine conflict. "Fortunately, we have not yet reached the threshold [for a nuclear escalation), said Russia's minister, adding that there is, however, "a risk of approaching it."

Washington has persuaded the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy to not hold any negotiations with Russia, and to abandon all talks earlier last year, the Russian lawmaker alleged. He insisted that Ukraine has no plans to return to the path of negotiations which makes it unlikely that the war will slow down. "The talks began in March last year but were thwarted by an unprecedented external influence on Ukraine. Then, by decree, President Zelenskyy banned himself and all other Ukrainian authorities from engaging in such talks," said Kosachev. "This is, of course, a decision made by the United States. They most likely have the ability to reverse their decision. But I have not yet seen such intentions," he noted.