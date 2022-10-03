US Mulling Contingency Plans For Possible Escalation By The Russia Military In Ukraine

The United States is considering contingency plans to respond to possible escalation by Russia’s military in Ukraine as the war enters its 8th month since Putin’s announcement of a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Keeping into consideration a range of potential scenarios, the United States is preparing for the possibility that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons, reported CNN.

As per the report, the US has considered the possibility that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could escalate the war via a nuclear attack on Ukraine. A source termed the possibility a “nuclear display,” that could include a potential military strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or the detonation of a nuclear device at a high-altitude over Ukraine or away from populated areas, reported CNN.

The US takes Russia's ‘nuclear threats’ seriously

The US officials further stated that the country’s intelligence has not detected preparations for a nuclear strike by Russia. However, as Russia’s invasion falters amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive and as Moscow annexes more Ukrainian territory, American defence experts view such possibilities as potential options that the United States must be prepared for, reported CNN.

Furthermore, US officials stated that the country had taken a sombre note of Russia’s repeated public threats to use nuclear weapons. The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address late last month that “if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without a doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people,” while stressing, “This is not a bluff.”

The US studying potential scenarios as Putin annexes more territory

President Vladimir Putin announced the accession of four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation at a ceremony on Friday. Putin further stated that Russia would use “all available means” to defend the areas, and accused the US of creating a “precedent” for nuclear attacks in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War.

US Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, a member of the House Intelligence Committee claimed that “Putin is capable of anything,” reported CNN. While noting there is no evidence yet of preparations for a nuclear attack by Russia, Quigley stated, “You have to take him seriously.”

The considerations of contingencies by the United States come as Russia has occupied Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia and placed the director general of the plant in detention at an undisclosed location. In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which functions as a nuclear watchdog for the United Nations has sought information about the whereabouts of the director general.

Image: AP