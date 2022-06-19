US Mulls Deploying More Long-range HIMARs Rocket Launchers To War-torn Ukraine

Pentagon has been mulling sending at least four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine in its next tranche of military aid to counter Russia’s long-range artillery battle, two Defense Department officials familiar with the development told Politico. The precision munitions are known to strike the target 48 miles and will be a game-changer for Ukrainian troops during the ongoing conflict.

The decision to deploy four more HIMARS is not yet final, a defense department official informed, adding that consultations are underway with allies and partners. However, this decision is “based on Ukrainian immediate needs,” as the conflict has intensified in the eastern Donbass region. The additional HIMARS will be dispatched as a part of the upcoming military aid package which is still being developed by the US Department of Defense. The figure may, however, change during the final moments, a third Pentagon official familiar with the development told Politico.

“We expect to be transferring more HIMARS and more [guided] rounds soon,” the third DoD official reportedly said.

'Russians are 200 kilometers on our land': Ukrainian official

Ukrainian officials have been requesting longer-range munitions to match Russia’s artillery firepower during the battle. “The Russians are 200 kilometres on our land,” Oleksandra “Sasha” Ustinova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, told Politico. “To shoot them there, we need a long-range to be used on our territory, because otherwise, it’s just a ping pong game of artillery.” Ustinova went on to add that the four HIMARS already approved will not be sufficient and that Ukraine’s forces would need at least 10 more.

In its 12th aid package, US President Joe Biden pledged 18 155mm howitzers, 36,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition,18 tactical vehicles to tow howitzers, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HMARS) and four tactical vehicles, with a total value of $350 million, according to Pentagon. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has been demanding long-range weapons, citing the mounting casualty rate on the Ukrainian side as Russia’s Army relentlessly launches rockets and artillery. Ukraine’s military intends to strike back at the Russian artillery, a defensive posture in combat known as ‘counterbattery’, to match the firepower of Moscow.