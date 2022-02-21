US Mulls Targeting Russian Banks As Part Of Sanctions Package Against Moscow: Reports

Amid the deteriorating situation along the Russia-Ukraine border, the Biden administration is mulling blocking US financial institutions from processing transactions for Russian banks as part of a sanctions package that will be imposed if Moscow decides its former Soviet ally. The sanctions would sever the "correspondent" banking ties that facilitate foreign payments between targeted Russian banks (possibly Sberbank, VTB, and Gazprombank) and US banks. Furthermore, some Russian nationals may be cut off from the US banking system, with their US assets frozen and their names added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, Sputnik reported citing media reports.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had stated that anti-Russia sanctions will target the country's "oligarchs" and make it more difficult for Moscow to access sovereign debt markets. Meanwhile, Russia has frequently dismissed Western assertions that it is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, stating that it is not threatening anyone while also expressing serious concerns about North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) military activity near its borders. Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's southeast have ordered the evacuation of their residents to Russia's Rostov Region, citing concerns of a Kyiv-led attack and ongoing shelling of Donbas.

Ukraine's breakaway regions report continuous shelling

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have been reporting of continuous shelling by the Ukrainian forces. The DPR alleged that Ukrainian troops fired 12 122-mm mortars in the Zaichenko region, at around 02:55 (00:55 GMT) on Monday. According to the LPR, two citizens were killed as a result of the Ukrainian military bombardment in the breakaway republic's territory on Sunday, February 20, Sputnik reported.

'Ukraine would seek peace through diplomacy': President Zelensky

Tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the US and NATO allies expressing concerns that a buildup of over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday, February 19, that his country would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbas region and would instead seek peace through diplomacy. He said that the country's security and defence forces are in control of the situation. The Ukrainian President further noted that despite the Kremlin's announcement on February 15 that it was drawing down part of its troops to end ongoing military drills, there have been no signs of Russia withdrawing its troops.

