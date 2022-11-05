US National Security Adviser In Visit To Kyiv Pledges 'unwavering' Support

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday visited Kyiv and pledged support to Ukraine. Sullivan at a media briefing pledged US' "unwavering and unflinching" support to Ukraine to counter Russia's aggression during the midterm congressional elections. "We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we'll get votes from both sides of the aisle to make that happen," he said at a briefing at the Ukrainian presidential administration. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also met with Sullivan.

Had a meeting with the NSA to the US President @JakeSullivan46. Discussed topical issues of cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 and continued aid for 🇺🇦 in its struggle for freedom and independence. @JakeSullivan46 visit is an extremely important signal of 🇺🇸 support for 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/lBG5OVJH6J — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 4, 2022

Ukraine's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, later said that President Joe Biden has vowed bipartisan cooperation "under any scenario" to ensure that the humanitarian, and security aid continued in Ukraine. "I'm confident that US support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching, and I don't say that lightly," he said. Hours later the US announced US$400 million worth of military aid for Kyiv.

The assistance included refurbished T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defence systems. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters that the US would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and fund refurbishing some missiles for HAWK air defence systems. The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds would refurbish the Soviet-era Czech tanks and give them "advanced optics, communications and armour packages," Singh noted.

I am thankful to @POTUS and the people of 🇺🇸 for another $400 million military assistance package. For armored vehicles that will help us liberate Ukrainian land. We appreciate this continued support! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2022

Zelenskyy appeals for more assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier met with US Senator, co-chair of the Ukrainian Support Group in the Senate Robert Portman, and US Senator, member of the Ukrainian Support Group Amy Klobuchar. According to a statement issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Zelenskyy labelled the US Senators' visit as an "important signal of support" for Ukraine and its territorial integrity. "I would like to express gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support in the US Congress. I would like to personally thank President Biden and his administration for their constant work,' said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy updated the US Senators about the conflict, including the situation on the frontline. He also noted the importance of security assistance provided by the US and allied nations, as well as appeal for more military aid to counter Russia's ongoing aggression. "