US, NATO War Plan ‘secret’ Documents Leaked From Pentagon Are Fake: Ukraine

Ukraine on Friday purported that the classified documents involving the US, and NATO war plan in Kyiv that are being claimed to have leaked from the Pentagon are, in fact, "fake." Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that the classified information circulating online about Ukraine's preparations for a counteroffensive on Russia that includes the US, and NATO are inauthentic and do not hold any verifiability.

“Since the collapse of the USSR, the intelligence services have degenerated to the point where they can only rehabilitate themselves with Photoshop and ‘fake information dumps’,” Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

60,000 soldiers, 250 tanks, and 350 armoured vehicles for a counteroffensive

Ukraine accused Russia of trying to disrupt its counteroffensive on the ground, but Podolyak reiterated that the plan's implementation will be witnessed by the Russians "soon." Ukraine's President Zelenskyy's advisor issued a response after the American newspaper The New York Times published details about the leaked secret documents that suggest the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be completed by April 30. Kyiv, the documents state, has prepared an estimated 60,000 soldiers with more than 250 tanks and more than 350 armoured vehicles to attack Russian troops. The paper claimed that the details of Ukraine’s combat readiness and military preparation for an offensive against Russia were leaked or stolen. Republic could not independently verify if the documents are legitimate. American newspapers described the dossier as the “secret American and NATO plans.”

It is believed that the Biden administration officials have been actively attempting to remove the leaked documents from social media platforms, but have not succeeded, according to the Times report. Sabrina Singh, the Deputy Press Secretary at the Pentagon, confirmed that the matter is being reviewed by the department. While the documents do not contain explicit details about battle plans, such as the timing, location, or methods of Ukraine's intended offensive, US officials believe that it will occur within the next month. Documents were leaked as photographs on Twitter and Telegram, platforms widely used in Russia.