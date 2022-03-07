As the world continues to condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Dr McCormick, US Navy Veteran, said President Joe Biden is 'failing again and again' by treating all wars in the same manner. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Dr McCormick detailed the strength of Ukraine in fighting Russia.

"Ukraine is going to fight whether or not we support it. But if we support them more, they will be better able to defend themselves", Dr McCormick, US Navy Veteran, told Republic

He further stated that America imposing sanctions on Russia is not enough. He mentioned Biden is restricting their own oil production, which makes them reliant on Russian oil. "We are still importing from them", Dr McCormick said.

Expressing distress over Biden's response to the war situation, Dr McCormick, 2020 Republican nominee for the Congress, told Republic, "Joe Biden is failing again and again. He is treating all the wars in the same manner. The leadership in Ukraine is similar to Afghanistan".

US imposes sanctions on Russia

The White House announced additional sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. Sanctions include extending export controls that target Russian oil refining and entities supporting the Russian and Belarusian military.

"Today, the United States, in coordination with Allies and partners, is imposing additional economic costs on Russia and Belarus in response to President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defence sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace", the White House said in a statement.

Earlier on February 22, President Joe Biden had announced that the US is sanctioning two of Russia’s largest banks, cutting it off from getting loans from the West and imposing sanctions on Russia’s elites and their families. While on Friday, the Biden administration announced sanctions against more Russian officials beyond Russian President Vladimir Putin and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: RepublicWorld)