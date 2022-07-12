US NSA Jake Sullivan Claims Iran May Supply ‘several Hundred’ Drones To Russia

On July 11, the US claimed that Russia is turning to Iran for "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser for the United States, said it was unclear whether Iran had already given Russia any of the unmanned systems, and added that America has "information" suggesting Iran is getting ready to train Russian forces to use them as early as this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” Sullivan told reporters on July 11.

According to Sullivan, this was evidence that Russia's heinous bombardments of Ukraine, which have helped it consolidate gains in the east of the country recently, were "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons." The revelation by US NSA was made on the eve of US President Joe Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Iran's nuclear programme and alleged nefarious activities in the region will be a key topic of discussion.

The US decision comes as Saudi Arabia and Israel have resisted joining international efforts to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine due to their domestic interests. In addition, Sullivan pointed out that Iran had given comparable unmanned aerial vehicles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen who had previously attacked Saudi Arabia before a ceasefire was reached earlier this year.

Both Russia and Ukraine have used armed drones in war

Both sides of the conflict in Ukraine have used drones extensively for a variety of purposes, including firing missiles from a distance, dropping small bombs on targets, and conducting reconnaissance for ground troops and artillery forces. The US and other allies have given Kyiv a variety of smaller drones, and Ukrainian forces have used Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs with particular success.

Despite fierce Ukrainian resistance emboldened by recent deliveries of western-supplied artillery, Russia's gruelling offensive in the east of Ukraine appears destined to continue. The Ukrainian army has warned that Russian troops are likely planning to launch some of their heaviest attacks yet in the Donetsk region.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)