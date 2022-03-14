China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions over Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned as conflict over Kyiv continued for the 19th day. The American diplomat is scheduled to meet a high ranking Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome later on Monday. While bolstering communication between the world’s two largest economies tops the agenda, the Ukraine-Russian war also holds significant space in the list, according to CNN.

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its third week now. On Sunday, United Nations reported that nearly 600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in Russian bombardments and armed attacks. Meanwhile, the West, led by America, has stepped up on sanctions against individuals and enterprises. China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its neighbour.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN, Sullivan said that the US believes China had partial awareness of Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine beforehand. However, Beijing might not have a complete insight into the plan. However, as the war continues, Sullivan asserted that his country was closely monitoring China and if it provided any material help to Russia. In case, it does, China should be prepared for consequences, the top US diplomat stated.

Sullivan to meet Yang

The White House, in a statement, said that "Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi as part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC)." In addendum, both the parties are also scheduled to discuss ongoing efforts to manage the competition between our two countries and "discuss the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security".

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi asserted that his country’s relationship with its neighbour remains “rock solid”. Regardless, addressing media reporters on Monday, Wang Yi reiterated calls for dialogue and noted that Beijing was ready to work with the international community to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)