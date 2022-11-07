US NSA Sullivan Held Discussions With Top Putin Aides Amid Moscow's Nuclear Threat: Report

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a recent claim made by a state official has stirred up a storm. A state official reportedly told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor has engaged in confidential conversations with the top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The official asserted that the engagements can be seen as an effort to reduce the risk of conflict escalation between Russia and Ukraine and to warn Moscow against using nuclear or other Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

This information comes to light amidst the global ruckus the Russia-Ukraine war has caused. Since the very beginning, the US has maintained its stance in solidarity with the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration. As a result, the relations between Russia and the US have deteriorated to a great extent.

The White House hasn’t publicly acknowledged any sort of conversation between Sullivan and any senior Russian officials since March. WSJ reported that when asked whether the US National Security Advisor engaged in an undisclosed conversation with the Russian aide, the National Security Council spokeswoman, Adrienne Watson said, “People claim a lot of things,” declining to comment further.

Diplomatic contact deteriorated between Russia-US over the years

Ever since Russia invaded Ukrainian territories, the diplomatic contacts between the US and Russia have deteriorated. The situation became even worse when it was hinted that Russia might resort to using nuclear weapons. In June 2021, US president Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met during a high-profile summit in Geneva. The WSJ reported that both leaders hoped that they would establish cooperation over time. However, due to the recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, any developments that were made in this regard went down the drain.

The recent information on engagement between Sullivan and his Russian counterparts indicates that the communication channels between the 2 global giants are still open. The Washington Post reported earlier that Sullivan also played a key role to persuade Ukrainian officials to seek a resolution with Russia, urging them to open the channels of bilateral dialogues. Sullivan is not the only official who is said to have been in conversation with Moscow. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also spoken to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu over Moscow’s allegation that Ukraine used “dirty bombs” in the war.

The Future of START amidst crisis

While talking about some areas of cooperation that are still left between the US and Russia, Wall Street Journal reported that Washington and Moscow adhere to the New START treaty which is due to expire in 2026. The treaty, which intends to limit the long-range US and Russian nuclear arms, is one of the areas the two countries have been cooperating on for a very long time.

However, the recent threat of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia has the potential to sour the bilateral ties. And so does the complicated travel arrangements of Russian officials due to the various sanctions imposed on them. Hence it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds.