US Official Says Biden Working 'furiously' To Keep EU United Against Russia On Gas Supply

As Russian President Vladimir Putin is weaponising gas exports to pressure the 27-nation bloc into reducing its sanctions over the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration said they were working "furiously" behind the scenes with the European Union and its allies to keep the bloc united against the aggressor. According to a US official, the EU's "biggest headache" is dealing with the energy crisis, especially in winter, and added this was the biggest concern of the Biden administration too, as several EU members have already distanced themselves from the sanctions imposed by the bloc.

Notably, the US concern came as Russia's state-owned gas company Gazprom announced to cut gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany in half. As per the announcement, it would deliver only 20% of its capacity to Berlin, prompting several EU members to plunge into "panic mode". Calling the move-- a 'deliberate' and 'desperate' step by Moscow to pressurise the West to rescind sanctions-- the US official voiced, "Europe will have enough gas to get through the winter." In response to the chaotic scene, the White House has already dispatched presidential coordinator for global energy, Amos Hochstein, to Europe on Tuesday, CNN reported. As per the media report, the official will first travel to Paris and then Brussels to discuss the contingency plan with the US-EU energy task force.

"This was our biggest fear. The impact on Europe could boomerang back onto the US, spiking natural gas and electricity prices. It will also be a major test of European resilience and unity against Russia, as the Kremlin shows no signs of retreating from Ukraine," the official stressed.

Ahead of the winter and Russia's deliberate step to pressurise Europe, the EU energy ministers, on Tuesday, agreed to cut gas use by 15% from August to March. Besides, the EU members would also hold meetings on the resumption of nuclear power production across Europe, at least the situation turns normal. Moreover, the report also claimed that the Biden administration is also working on convincing Germany to extend the life of its three remaining nuclear power plants amid the energy crisis.

EU plans in limbo

It is crucial to note here that ever since the union announced a partial embargo on Russian energy, its intention to decrease its dependency on Russian energy seems in trouble. The European countries at first approached the Gulf nations to meet their demands but after facing failure in securing a deal with the Gulf nations, they turned towards the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions. Notably, Europe depends on Russia for roughly 40% of its natural gas needs. Currently, the European leaders have vowed to reduce their dependence by two-thirds.

Image: AP

