A senior US administration official claimed that no Russian financial institution would feel safe if the invasion of Ukraine takes place, because Washington is prepared to take further action against Russia's top banks, including Sberbank and VTB. "If the invasion proceeds, we would be compelled to take more action against Russia's largest financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which together hold nearly $750 billion in assets or more than half of the country's total," the official said at a press briefing, Sputnik reported. As part of a sanctions package, the Biden administration is considering prohibiting US financial institutions from processing transactions for Russian banks.

The sanctions would disrupt the "correspondent" banking ties that facilitate foreign payments between targeted Russian and US banks. In addition, some Russian citizens may be barred from using the US banking system, with their US assets frozen, and their names added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov stated that Western sanctions will disrupt world markets and have an impact on Americans' well-being, but they will not force Russia to modify its foreign policy.

'Western sanctions against Russia would have global impact': Russian diplomat

"The imposed sanctions against us will undoubtedly have a significant impact on global financial and energy markets. The United States will also not be spared, as ordinary citizens will bear the brunt of soaring prices," he stated, as per Sputnik. The US earlier announced the first sanctions against Russia amid the rising threat of a possible Ukrainian invasion. The limitations were placed on two banks and their various subsidiaries, as well as Russia's sovereign debt and representatives of elites. In addition, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), whose independence was recognised by Russia, were barred from trade, investment, and financial activities with the United States.

US approves deployment of additional troops to bolster Baltic allies

It is worth mentioning here that US President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of additional US troops and military equipment in Europe to bolster Baltic allies - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. "As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well," Biden stated on Tuesday, The Hill reported. As per the report, nearly 6,000 US troops have already been dispatched or moved near Ukraine's borders in Germany, Poland, and Romania. Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly amassed approximately 1,90,000 troops near its border with the former Soviet nation and in Belarus.

(Image: AP)