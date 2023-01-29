US Officials 'quietly Pushing' Pentagon To Deliver F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine: Report

Now that Ukraine has gotten a green-light for battle tanks, a group of US military officials are urging the Pentagon to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, to assist them in defending against Russian missile attacks. This request has been on Ukraine's weapons wish list since the Russian invasion, but Washington and Kyiv have prioritized other needs such as artillery, armor and ground-based air defense systems. However, with the recent approval of tanks and Patriot air defense systems, there is renewed hope in Ukraine that US jets could be the next item approved, as per a report from Politico.

While there has been no final decision, a senior official from the Department of Defense reportedly stated that they are not opposed to the idea, but that Ukraine has not yet declared fighter jets as their top priority. The Pentagon's main focus is on providing Kyiv with the necessary capabilities for the current fight, as per the report.

However, Ukraine has recently renewed its request for modern fighter jets from the United States and European countries. Officials are said to be in "fast-track" talks about possibly sending both long-range missiles and military aircraft. An adviser to the Ukrainian government stated that the subject has been raised with Washington, but there has not yet been any serious progress made. The United States has not yet made a decision on shipments of its own jets or the re-export of F-16s from other countries. The Ukrainian Defense Minister's advisor said that the advantages on the battlefield would be immense if they were able to acquire these jets. A White House spokesperson declined to comment, but stated that the US would be discussing fighter jets "very carefully" with Ukraine and its allies.

Concern is that Ukraine may soon run out of missiles

Officials in the Pentagon and other military organizations are concerned that Ukraine may soon run out of missiles to protect its airspace, leaving it vulnerable to Russia's advanced fighter jets. Some officials argue that providing Ukraine with modern fighter jets, such as F-16s, could be a solution to this problem as they carry air-to-air missiles that can shoot down incoming missiles and drones. Although senior Pentagon officials acknowledge that Ukraine needs new aircraft for the long term, they stress that for now, more traditional air defenses, such as Patriots and NASAMs, may be more necessary as they can be sent more quickly. Additionally, the U.S. must approve the transfer of any F-16s to Ukraine, even if they are supplied by other Western nations.

Ukraine for its part is urging the US to begin training its fighter pilots on the F-16s before President Joe Biden approves the supply of the jets. The Ukrainian government has identified a group of 50 pilots who are ready to start training and have thousands of combat missions under their belts, and could be trained in as little as three months. However, the US reportedly has no desire to start training these pilots at this time, instead they are discussing the possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on introductory fighter tactics in trainer jets. The United States is also considering the possibility of contracting with private companies in the US to begin training pilots. The Biden administration is concerned that sending advanced weapons to Ukraine could be seen as an escalation by Russia, and the possibility of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons.