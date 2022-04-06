US Okays Extra $100 Million In Military Aid To Meet Ukraine's Need For Javelin Missiles

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 42nd day on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden approved $100 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine. Though it was announced by the Pentagon press secretary John Kirby during a press conference on Tuesday, an official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said that the amount will be spent for the transfer of the Javelin anti-armour missiles to the war-torn country. The official said that the transfer brings the total of US military assistance for Ukraine to $2.4 billion since Biden took office last January. Meanwhile, Kirby, without disclosing the details of the latest military aid, said that the new equipment will meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional military equipment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pentagon said it successfully delivered defence supplies to Ukraine from an $800 million security aid package for the war-torn country. Addressing a press conference over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that the shipments from the $800 million package reached Ukraine "over the course of the weekend." According to him, another package will arrive in the next 24 hours. "We're prioritising the kinds of capabilities in those shipments that we know the Ukrainians need the most — Javelins, Stingers, UAVs. So, all that’s being prioritized," Kirby said as per an official statement.

Biden administration mulls fresh sanctions on Moscow

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Biden administration said that the government was planning to invoke fresh sanctions against Russia. The statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki came on Tuesday after more than 400 bodies were found in Ukraine's Bucha region. According to the White House, the new penalties will include a ban on all new investments in Russia. "The goal is to force them to make a choice. The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine," said Psaki. "The sanctions are intended to further Russia’s economic, financial and technological “isolation” from the rest of the world as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine," she added.

