US Orders Non-emergency Workers To Evacuate Embassy In Kyiv Due To Imminent Russian Threat

Prior to a probable Russian 'invasion', the United States Department of State has ordered non-emergency workers to evacuate the US embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote on Saturday morning that the departure would take place due to the current Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border, “indicating potential for significant military action”.

Further, the US State Department stated on Saturday that it was moving some of its diplomatic employees from Kyiv to the city of Lviv due to security reasons, Sputnik reported. As per the US Embassy in Ukraine, US nationals are being advised to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible, and Poland has committed to assist Americans departing Ukraine by simplifying entrance processes.

This came after the US said that over 130,000 Russian troops are currently stationed near Ukraine's borders. The US has previously stated that over 100,000 Russian troops were stationed near the Ukraine border.

Biden's administration has been preparing to withdraw all US troops from Kyiv

According to CBS News on Sunday, US President Joe Biden's administration has been preparing to withdraw all US troops from Kyiv "within the next 24-48 hours". In addition to this, a Saturday travel alert for Ukraine revealed that the US citizens should not travel to Ukraine, and those who are already there should leave immediately utilising commercial or other privately accessible transportation alternatives.

Meanwhile, in a media briefing in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the departure of most American employees from the US embassy in Kyiv had been decided to order since the "risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough that this is the prudent thing to do," as per Sputnik. A core US diplomatic staff would stay in Ukraine, according to Blinken, to carry on working with Ukrainian counterparts.

The West as well as Ukraine have blamed Russia for massing troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an "invasion" in recent months. Moscow has frequently rejected these allegations, claiming that it is not threatening anybody, while also voicing grave worries about NATO military action near its frontiers, which it regards as a danger to its national security. Moscow has also stated that it has the authority to transfer soldiers within its own country.

