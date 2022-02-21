US: Pentagon Asserts Russia Can Attack Ukraine Today; 'there's Still Time To Prevent War'

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby on Monday stated that Russia could attack Ukraine today, while he insisted that there is still time for a diplomatic path forward. "We've been saying for quite a long time that Russian invasion may take place any time, for example, today. We hope this won't happen and that is why we continue using all possible diplomatic channels," Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said in televised remarks with American broadcaster CNN.

Washington also warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has drafted a list of targets that involves Russian government critics, journalists, minority religious communities, dissidents, and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine. Kremlin is planning to detain and put the rebellious civilians into camps as it launches the armed invasion into Kyiv’s territory.

US warns Russia will fabricate 'pretext for an invasion'

The US, citing its intelligence, had warned that Russia will fabricate a “pretext for an invasion" of Ukraine by creating "graphic propaganda videos” and information warfare and confusion. The alleged plot will follow an all-out war within the Ukrainian territory.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby back-pedalled on the Biden administration's strategy of crippling sanctions on Moscow in case it invades Kyiv. Instead, he called for immediate pre-invasion sanctions citing the events unfolding in Donbas, stressing, “We still think there's time to prevent that.” "It's supposed to be a deterrent. If you punish somebody for something they haven't done yet, then they might as well just go ahead and do it," Kirby said in televised remarks. "And we're hoping that that could affect the calculous of Mr. Putin,” he further added.

In a separate conversation with Fox News, Kirby said, "If Russian leader Putin chooses this war, then he will be responsible for the casualties and the suffering and the sacrifice the destruction that will result as a result of any single story."

I'm here at @NATO HQ with @SecDef as he reiterates our ironclad commitment to our Allies at this critical time. pic.twitter.com/qLNxSQ0J5Q — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) February 16, 2022

Putin 'can't institute a veto over or decide' Ukraine's NATO membership: John Kirby

Kirby further reminded that Russia must comprehend that Ukraine's membership in NATO is "an issue for Ukraine and for NATO, alone.” That, he said, “is not something that Mr. Putin can simply institute a veto over or decide for himself, that kind of thing is again between the alliance and Ukraine.”

.@SecDef: There is nothing inevitable about this looming conflict. It can still be averted. The path of diplomacy may be difficult, but it is still worth the trek. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/ZCrXfrpaon — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 17, 2022

Pentagon Spokesman Kirby slammed the Russian leader Putin for "playing the victim," adding that these aggressions and coercion tactics are exactly out of the "Russian playbook.” Kirby stressed that Putin is moving “Xs and Os around the field right now militarily, but it seems like he's using the same old playbook.” Kirby’s remarks came as Ukraine's breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk witnessed alleged violence due to intense shelling on the border.

Both Russian and the Ukrainian Army accused each other of ceasefire violations and launching offensives on the civilian infrastructure. A mass evacuation of civilians to Russia was conducted in the breakaway provinces earlier, which included women and children. Biden’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki had iterated that Biden administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment a war or an invasion begins.”