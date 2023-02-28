US Planning To Stage A Provocation In Ukraine By Using Toxic Chemicals, Claims Russia

Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, claimed that statements made by former US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, about Russia's supposed plans to use chemical weapons in a specific operational zone indicate that Washington and its allies are planning to carry out a chemical provocation in Ukraine.

"On February 22, an influential American nongovernmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine. During the event, former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, claiming that Russian troops were allegedly planning to use chemical weapons in the special military operation zone. We regard this information as the intention by the US itself and its accomplices to stage a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Kirillov said during a press briefing, as per a report from TASS.

What is the General claiming?

Claiming that the preparations are in full swing, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov stated that on February 10, chemical substances were transported to Kramatorsk by rail, accompanied by foreign individuals. The rail car was taken to the Kuibyshev metals works in Kramatorsk, where the chemicals were unloaded under the supervision of SBU personnel and Ukrainian military officials. There were 16 tightly sealed metal boxes in the rail car, half of which had the BZ marking for chemical hazard, as well as markings with two red stripes indicating a category of chemical agents with a temporary incapacitating effect.

None of these claims have been verified. "This chemical causes acute psychosis, the loss of orientation, hallucinations and memory disorders," the Russian general said. "The cargo was placed into US-made armored vehicles that set off for the engagement line as part of a military convoy," he added.