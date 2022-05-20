US Prepared For Contingencies Over North Korea's Missile Tests During Biden's Asia Visit

The White House is prepared to counter any North Korean missile test-related contingencies if any during US President Joe Biden's visit to South Asia, said US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Addressing a press on Wednesday, Sullivan briefed the media about intelligence report over any imminent provocations that may arise during the four-day trip aimed at bolstering regional alliance.

"We are preparing for all contingencies," Sullivan said.

The US NSA further informed, citing American intelligence, that there was a "genuine possibility ...of either a missile test, including long-range missile test or a nuclear test or frankly both in days leading into, on or after the president's trip to the region." Sullivan stressed, "there is a possibility that such a provocation would occur while we are in Korea or Japan."

The warnings came just a day ahead before Biden was to board Air Force One on the shores of South Asian nations. Experts describe the trip as Washington's way of reaffirming commitment and upholding its strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific region after a long shift of focus due to the pandemic followed by an on-ground war in Europe. This is Biden's first visit to South Korea and Japan as US President.

“The message we’re trying to send on this trip is a message of an affirmative vision of what the world can look like, if the democracies and open societies of the world stand together to shape the rules of the road, to define the security architecture of the region to reinforce strong, powerful historic alliances,” Sullivan said.

Biden's East Asia trip amid pressing threats from N Korea

Biden embarked on his trip to Seoul and Tokyo amid increasing nuclear weapon and missile programme threats from Pyongyang. North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong-Un has overseen all 16 missile tests in 2022, including the test of the Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which has the potential to carry nuclear warheads. During the Military Day celebrations late last month, Kim has already directed threats to the US and publically announced bolstering of its weapons programme. As per the Associated Press, Kim is attempting to exploit a favourable situation as the world remains focused on the European war.

Despite the massive COVID-19 outbreak in the country in addition to a vast population of unvaccinated people and a melting economy, Kim's pressure campaign sees no break. Sullivan said on Wednesday that there is a "genuine possibility" Pyongyang will conduct a ballistic missile test or nuke test in the coming four days. Notably, negotiations between the US and North Korea have stalled for more than three years now.