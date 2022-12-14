US Prepares To Send Patriot System To Ukraine To Defend Against Russian Strikes: Report

Amid the ongoing invasion, Ukraine continues to suffer from the onslaught of Russian strikes. Ukraine has been seeking patriot missile defense systems and other defense systems for quite some time. Now, two senior US officials have informed CNN that the Biden administration is finalising a roadmap to send Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine. The CNN report states that the decision could be announced as soon as this week.

After the plans are finalised, Ukrainian soldiers will be trained to use them at an American base in Germany. It is to mention that the decision to send Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine still needs approval from US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and president Joe Biden. It takes months of training for soldiers to learn how to properly operate the Patriot missile defence system.

Patriot missile system is capable of defending against cruise and ballistic missile

Due to the time it takes to train soldiers and other logistical challenges, until now, the US was not keen to send the missile defence systems to Ukraine. However, the Russian strikes on Ukraine have now reportedly made Washington DC decide that the patriot missile defence systems must be delivered to Ukraine. These missile defence systems are considered very capable as they have the ability to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles.

Once these missile defence systems are stationed in Ukraine, many Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure will be unsuccessful. The key thing is how much damage Russia can cause before these systems become operational. "We’re working to make sure that the Ukrainians get those systems as quickly as possible but also as effectively as possible, making sure that they are trained on them, making sure they have the ability to maintain them and all of that has to come together and it is," said US secretary of state Antony Blinken to Christine Amanpour.

Patriot missile defence systems

The Patriot missile defense system is a long-range, all-weather air defense system that is designed to protect against aircraft, drones, and incoming missiles. It uses radar to detect and track incoming threats, and then uses ground-based interceptor missiles to destroy them. The Patriot system has been used by the United States and several other countries, including Germany, Japan, and Israel. It has been successful in shooting down many incoming missiles and has been praised for its effectiveness in combat situations.