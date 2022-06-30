In his latest remarks, US President Joe Biden stated that his administration is preparing a new military aid package worth $800 million for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. He made the statement on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid on Thursday. Biden's announcement of the additional financial package came after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that Washington was finalising the agreement that also includes advanced medium and long-range air defence capabilities for the war-torn nation.

Besides, the package would also include some other items that are of urgent need, including ammunition for artillery and counter-battery radar systems, Sullivan had stated. Despite the fact that Washington's sanctions on Moscow and ongoing military assistance for Ukraine are contributing to the economic woes in his own nation, President Biden asserted that the US and its allies are ready to pay high oil prices for as long as it takes. He claimed that Russia is primarily to blame for rising gas prices. "The reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia," Biden remarked, Sputnik reported.

Biden places blame for gas prices solely on Russia

Speaking further, Biden reiterated his call for a "gas tax holiday" and a cap on the price of Russian oil in an effort to lessen the suffering of US citizens at the pumps. His remarks at the NATO summit also seemed to be blaming the so-called "Putin price hike" for surging inflation and high gas prices in the United States. However, US authorities have admitted that the country was reeling under price rise even before Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February.

UK to provide Ukraine with additional $1.2 billion in military assistance

Meanwhile, the UK government has also declared that it will provide Ukraine with an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military assistance. With this, Britain has provided military aid totalling £2.3 billion since the onset of war -- more than any country except the United States. According to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the additional funding would be used to develop capabilities such as advanced air defence systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, cutting-edge new electronic warfare gear, and other essential equipment for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Image: AP