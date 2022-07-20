US Preparing New Weapons Package For Ukraine To Deter Russian Aggression, Says Pentagon

The United States will soon reveal a new weaponry package for Ukraine, in a bid to help Kyiv fight Russian aggression, according to a senior official. The information about the new weaponry was released during an afternoon briefing at the White House, where Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also disclosed the US' view that Russia is preparing to annex Ukrainian land and appoint illegal proxy authorities in regions under its control, The Guardian reported.

Kirby further revealed what he claimed was US intelligence, saying that Russia wanted to make the Rouble the standard currency and compel locals to apply for citizenship.

In addition, Kirby commented on the Russian President's visit to Iran, stating that his Tuesday meetings with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, illustrated how Vladimir Putin had grown. The US asserted last week to have knowledge that Iran was prepared to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, some of which might be used for weapons, but Kirby said on Tuesday that there was no proof the transfer had actually occurred, The Guardian reported.

US' weapons aid for Ukraine

On July 8, a top defence official announced that the US would deliver additional $400 million in military hardware to Ukraine, including four more cutting-edge rocket launchers, to support Ukrainian efforts to attack further behind Russian frontlines in the eastern Donbas area.

This came after Moscow claimed complete control of Ukraine's Luhansk province in the Donbas, however, Ukrainian officials stated that their soldiers still control a tiny section of the region and severe combat was still going on in numerous villages, Associated Press reported.

Notably, the eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that were earlier provided, according to the military source, are still being employed by Ukrainian troops in the conflict. And with four more, they will be able to attack Russian command and control nodes, logistical capacities, and other systems that are located further back from the battlefront.

Since last August, Ukraine has received 15 packages of military supplies and equipment from the US Defense Department. The United States will also deploy 1,000 rounds of 155 millimetre artillery, which has a higher level of precision and will aid Ukraine in hitting certain targets, in addition to the HIMARS. Three tactical vehicles, counter-battery radar systems, replacement parts, and other gear are also included in the package.

Besides this, on the battlefield in the northeast of the war-torn nation, Ukrainian soldiers on July 14 employed American M777 howitzers. The M777 155-mm towed howitzers were given to Ukraine by the US last month in another shipment.

