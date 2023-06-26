Last Updated:

US President Biden Dials Zelenskyy; Discusses Russia Mutiny, NATO Summit

During the phone call, they discussed "the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia".

Saumya joshi
Zelenskyy and Biden

US President Joe Biden dialed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday (June 25) and discussed the recent events in Russia, said the White House. During the phone call, they discussed "the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia" as well as Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive. President Biden has reaffirmed US' unflinching support for Ukraine which includes: security, financial, and humanitarian assistance.

Taking to Twitter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, "It is important to further increase (Ukraine) capabilities to protect our skies. In this context, I also thanked him for the support of the fighter jet coalition." Expansion of defence cooperation, with an emphasis on long-range weapons, was also a part of the discussion. 

What did the two leaders discuss? 

While sharing the details of the conversation, Zelenskyy and Biden also coordinated their positions ahead of the NATO Summit in Vilnius and discussed further work on the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Further, Zelenskyy has thanked the "readiness of the US and the American people to stand side by side with Ukraine until the full liberation of all our territories within internationally recognized borders." 

Zelenskyy discusses current situation with Trudeau and Duda 

Not just Biden, but Canadian President Justin Trudeau and Poland President Andrzej Duda have also held talks to discuss coordinating their positions on the NATO Summit in Vilnius. With both Presidents, Zelenskyy shared the current situation on the battlefield and shared Ukraine's assessments of the attempted coup in Russia and the impact of this situation on the course of hostilities. 

A quick recap on the Wagner mutiny in Russia 

Earlier, on June 24 Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a Telegram post, declared that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into southern Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military, according to TASS.

The Wagner mercenary chief decided to stop his March to Moscow after Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko brokered an agreement to "de-escalate tensions" with him. As soon as the armed mutiny came to an end, Russia announced that the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus wrote, "At 9 p.m. tonight, the Presidents spoke again by phone. The President of Belarus Lukashenko informed the President of Russia about the results of negotiations w/ the leader of the Wagner Group. President Putin thanked his counterpart for the work done." 

