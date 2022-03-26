Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden held a key meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. This comes after Biden met with Ukrainian Foreign and Defence ministers in the capital of Poland. The US President also interacted with refugees from Ukraine, who gathered in Warsaw after POTUS Biden left the Presidential Palace.

In Warsaw, US President interacts with refugees from Ukraine

Several refugees who fled the war in Ukraine gathered to meet the US President and interacted with him during his visit to Poland amid the intensifying Russian aggression. In the emotional visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, several individuals including men, women and young children, who fled the war-hit Ukraine were seen gathered around US President Joe Biden. He called the refugees 'brave', as he also interacted with providers of humanitarian assistance and care at Warsaw on Saturday. In addition, Joe Biden was seen speaking to several refugees, and also interacted with a young child, whom he picked up in his arms. President Biden also clicked a selfie with the girl and her family as he picked up the youngster and said-

"I don't know Ukrainian, but tell her I want to take her home. I have four little young at home, my granddaughters, and you know what? They love their grandpa and I'm crazy about them."

The US President met Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and discussed efforts that can be taken to rally the world in support of the war-ravaged Ukraine. He also discussed the 'significant' military and humanitarian assistance that the United States has been providing.

Today, I met with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. We discussed our efforts to rally the world in support of Ukraine and the significant military and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing. pic.twitter.com/N8bvuua19c — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

