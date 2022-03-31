US President Biden To Announce Release Of 1 Million Barrels Of Oil Per Day For 6 Months

In a bid to reduce the hiking prices at fuelling stations, US President Joe Biden recently outlined a two-part plan to give relief to Americans by increasing the supply of oil. After discussing with allies and partners, the US President is set to announce the largest ever release of oil reserves in history. Biden will order the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for six months in a bid to reduce oil prices.

It should be noted here that the US government has adopted the decision to increase the supply as Americans face surging prices at the fuel stations. As per the statement released by the White House, gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon after Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine. The Biden administration is intending to produce record levels of oil and natural gas. Biden will also call on Congress to ask companies to pay fees on the wells that they have not used in years and public lands that they hold but do not produce. Companies that continue to produce oil from their leased land and existing wells are not required to pay higher fees. Companies that continue to sit on non-producing land have to either start production or pay a fee for unused wells and land. The release of one million barrels of oil per day for six months will "serve as a bridge" to greater supply until the end of the year when domestic production increases.

Biden to announce his commitment to achieving 'real energy independence'

According to the statement released by the White House, the Department of Energy to use revenue generated from the release of oil to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in future years. US President Joe Biden is set to announce his commitment to achieving "real energy independence" and reducing the dependence on the US. Furthermore, Biden will also call on Congress to agree to his plan to ramp up the transition to clean energy made in the US. Biden's plan will lead to America creating millions of good-paying union jobs in clean, cutting-edge industries. Biden will issue an order approving the use of the Defence Production Act to secure American production of critical materials to strengthen the clean energy economy by reducing its dependence on China and other countries for minerals and materials.