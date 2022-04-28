US President Biden To Seek Powers For Using Russian Oligarchs' Assets For Ukrainian People

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden will request Congress for additional powers to confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs and use them for the benefit of Ukraine, as the former Soviet state has been devastated by the Russian onslaught. As per the reports of AP News, it was announced earlier today that Biden is all set to ask Congress to authorize the federal government to use the money from the assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs to aid the Ukrainian people.

This comes as last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual address to leaders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, urging them to reimburse Ukraine for its losses using earnings from Russian sanctioned property. He also stated that Russian assets that have been frozen must be utilized to rebuild Ukraine following the war, as well as to compensate other nations for their damages. At the time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that such steps would necessitate congressional authorization.

Hundreds of Russian officials have been sanctioned by the US and its allies

Hundreds of Russian officials involved in or suspected of backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been sanctioned by the US and its allies in recent weeks. The White House stated that will make it more difficult to avoid sanctions for Russia, which will have a greater impact on Russia's economy and "ruling elite." The White House also suggests that Biden will also ask Congress for new powers to intensify US sanctions against Russia's government and anyone who profit from it. The US President wants lawmakers to make it illegal to knowingly or intentionally acquire funds raised directly from dealings with the Russian government.

War has already cost more than $60 billion in building and infrastructure damage

Last Monday, World Bank President David Malpass stated that the war has already cost more than $60 billion in building and infrastructure damage, according to AP News. In addition, International Monetary Fund's current global economic projection suggests that Ukraine's economy will shrink by 35% this year and next. In the meanwhile, IMF declared that it supports Ukraine's objective of rapid economic recovery, particularly in areas where active military operations are not taking place, and that it was willing to search for ways to help the war-torn country financially.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP