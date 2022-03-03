US President Joe Biden slammed Russia on Thursday and held it responsible for the egregious violations of human rights and the global humanitarian crisis brewing in Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Biden made his statement after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to condemn Russia's actions against its former Soviet ally. President Biden described Russia's military operation in Ukraine as an "unprovoked, unjustified, and unconscionable war," adding that the UNGA's Special Session, convened by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the first time in 40 years, demonstrates the depth of global outrage at Russia's vicious assault on a sovereign neighbour and demonstrates unprecedented global unity.

The US President also noted that the vast majority of countries around the world criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, recognising that he is attacking not only Ukraine, but also the basic foundations of global peace and security. "And the vast majority of the globe realises that if we do not stand up to Russia, the world will be thrown into even more turmoil and violence. Russia stood isolated, with the support of only four brutal, authoritarian states," Biden said as per a statement released by the White House. He further stated that the world is continuously rejecting Russia's lies as it is for everyone to see what is happening in Ukraine.

UNGA unanimously condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"We must hold Russia accountable for its actions and demonstrate that freedom always triumphs over tyranny," the US President added. Meanwhile, voting results displayed on screens at the United Nations General Assembly showed that 141 countries supported the move, five countries opposed it, and 35 countries abstained. The UNGA unanimously condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a rare standing ovation occurred when the results were projected onto the chamber's screen.

141 in favor

5 against

35 abstentions



That was the result of Wednesday's vote concluding historic "Uniting for Peace" #UNGA session.



The resolution demands that Russia immediately ceases use of force against Ukraine & withdraws its military forces. https://t.co/mkvny9F3LZ pic.twitter.com/2GIuYV1Ccn — United Nations (@UN) March 2, 2022

US blames Kremlin for sabotaging media freedom & truth in Russia

Following the restriction of access to the Echo of Moscow radio station and the Dozhd TV channel, the US Department of State accused the Kremlin of launching a "full-scale assault on media freedom and the truth in Russia." These two media outlets are reportedly listed as foreign agents in Russia. The US State Department stated that Russia has launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine and also engaged in a full-fledged assault on media freedom and the truth at home. It also outlined that Moscow's efforts to deceive and bury the truth about the horrific invasion are intensifying.

(With inputs from ANI)

