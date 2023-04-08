US President Joe Biden Signs Decree Extending Sanctions Against Russia For Another Year

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the US administration has extended sanctions against Moscow for another year. US President Joe Biden signed a decree bringing into effect the extension of sanctions put in place in April 2021 over "harmful foreign activities" undertaken by the Russian Federation.

Previously, the administration had expanded the length of sanctions in March 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US has declared continuation of national emergency

The sanctions have been imposed under Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)). The legislation provides for "automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date." The White House has defined the "activities" of the Russian Federation as "harmful" and underlined them in the letter. They are:

Efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners,

To engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners,

To foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments,

To pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists,

To undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security,

To violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states.

Joe Biden underlined that Russia has not undertaken measures or stopped "harmful foreign activities" and "continue(s) to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," in the letter.

The US Treasury since February 2022 has imposed over 2,500 sanctions to "diminish Russia’s ability to continue its brutal war and to procure the resources used to support it."