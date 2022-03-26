US President Joe Biden To Meet Ukrainian Foreign, Defence Ministers In Poland

Amidst the relentless Russian military aggression, US President Joe Biden on Saturday prepared to meet with Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers in a first face-to-face meeting including the top Kyiv officials. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will also be making a rare visit to Biden out of Ukraine to discuss the developments as war ensues against Russian forces, the White House informed in a press release. The White House said Biden would "drop by" a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital. Biden had last met Kuleba in Washington on February 22, just two days ahead of Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Biden met 82nd Airborne Division on the ground in Poland

Biden earlier met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and discussed Russia's war with Ukraine and the humanitarian and refugee response. White House announced that Biden would "drop by" a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with Kuleba and Reznikov in the Polish capital.

"This morning, President Biden will drop by a meeting between Secretaries (Antony) Blinken and (Lloyd) Austin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov,” the statement read. Biden also addressed the US troops in Poland after holding key meetings with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels. "You're in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you're doing is consequential, really consequential,” he said.

Biden lauded the members of the 82nd Airborne Division on the ground in Poland for their unwavering service. "I just wanted to come by and say thanks. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," Biden said to the reporters in Warsaw as he was seen walking into a cafeteria to buy pizza. He then iterated to the troops stationed in Poland, "it's not hyperbole to suggest, you are the finest fighting force in the world in the history of the world." Biden in his remarks thanked Poland's President Andrzej Duda for the coordinated efforts at sheltering the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war atrocities. “Poland is an important partner as we work to remain unified in the weeks and months ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki had stated in a briefing ahead of Biden’s visit.