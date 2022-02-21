In the view of escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, United States President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as long as Moscow holds off what Washington believes to be an imminent military attack on Kyiv. After the French presidential office released a statement saying that Biden and Putin agreed to meet “in principle”, the White House press secretary also said in a statement that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

Psaki also said that US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as further invasion doesn’t take place amid tensions in eastern Europe. White House press secretary said, “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

It is pertinent to note that French President Emmanuel Macron assisted in brokering Biden-Putin talks just a day after he spoke with both US and Russian presidents on Sunday. Even though Russia reiterated its previous pledges of pulling back troops from the border near Ukraine, US leaders continue to say that Moscow's claims put Russia a step closer to the so-called imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia extended its military actions

Meanwhile, Russia’’s action extended after it originally said they were military exercises that would end on Sunday. These exercises saw Russia bringing at least 30,000 Russian troops to Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbour to the north. They are also among at least 150,000 Russian forces which are said to be deployed outside the Ukrainian border including tanks, warplanes, artillery among other such war materials. Kyiv is a city of at least 3 million, which faces the threat of being swept away by the Russian troop deployment in Belarus. Belarus and Kyiv are less than a three-hour drive away.

Image: AP