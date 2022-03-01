Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States Treasury on Monday released a new rule prohibiting Americans from providing any support to Russian oligarchs and organisations, including through the use of digital currency or encrypted assets. According to a press release, the US, with allies and partners, agreed to restrict access to billions in Russia’s Central Bank Assets and Sovereign Wealth Fund. The US Treasury sanctioned Russian Direct Investment Fund and said that Washington, along with its partners, continues to hold Moscow accountable for its “premeditated and unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) prohibited United States persons from engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by U.S. persons, wherever located,” the press note read.

The United States is joining our allies and partners in prohibiting transactions involving the Central Bank of Russia or Russian Ministry of Finance. We are also imposing sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment fund. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 28, 2022

As per the release, the new measures will now further restrict Russian oligarchs and organisations from the US financial system. It said that the latest rules will also impose costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle or those connected to the Kremlin leader and “his war of choice”. It would even prevent Putin’s regime from raising capital to fund its invasion of Ukraine and other priorities.

The Treasury Department stated that the latest actions demonstrate global support for Kyiv and the commitment to hold Russia’s threatening, authoritarian rulers responsible for their heinous actions. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that the “unprecedented action” will significantly limit Russia’s ability to use assets to finance its destabilising activities and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of the former Soviet nation.

“Today, in coordination with partners and allies, we are following through on key commitments to restrict Russia’s access to these valuable resources,” Yellen added.

US expels 12 Russian diplomats

Meanwhile, the latest move comes after US President Joe Biden announced that the country will impose a variety of economic sanctions targeting Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports as well a number of wealthy elites and members of Putin's inner circle. The United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union had also announced similar sanctions earlier.

Moreover, it also comes after the US announced that it is expelling 12 members of the Russian diplomatic mission to the United Nations (UN), saying that the envoys were engaging in "operatives" violating obligations of the organisation. The diplomats are expected to leave the mission by March 7, Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said while addressing a presser at UN Headquarters in New York. He also informed that currently, he is not aware of the names yet.

