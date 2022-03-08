As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the US has given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "encrypted communications equipment" to have a secure call with his US counterpart Joe Biden, The New York Times reported. Zelenskyy reportedly used the equipment provided by Washington on Saturday in his 35-minute call with his American counterpart Biden. Intelligence officials of Germany and the US are trying to merge satellite pictures with electronic intercepts of Russian military equipment and "strip them of hints of how they were gathered" and provide them to Ukrainian armed forces.

Zelenskyy travels with "encrypted communications equipment" as he tries to stay out of the hands of Russian forces in Kyiv, as per the news report. During the call, Biden and Zelenskyy discussed the efforts that the US can undertake to help Ukraine without getting into the direct fight with Russia on the ground, in the air or in cyberspace. Even though Zelenskyy welcomed the help extended to Ukraine so far, however, he again reiterated his demand about declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine and closure of all the Russian energy exports and supply of fighter jets.

Biden expresses concern over attack on nuclear power plant

According to the White House readout of the call, Biden spoke about the actions that were taken by the US, its allies and other industries to "raise the costs on Russia" for its aggression in Ukraine. US President highlighted that the US administration is increasing security, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine. During the call, Biden expressed concern over the Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant. US President lauded the efforts of Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in a safe condition. Both the leaders discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President speaks to US lawmakers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a private video call with US lawmakers on Saturday, 5 March. During the virtual call with around 300 members of Congress and their staff, Zelenskyy called on the American lawmakers to help Ukraine in getting more warplanes, according to AP. He urged US lawmakers to sanction Russian oil and gas sectors. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs to protect the sky through a no-fly zone that needs to be declared by NATO or through more warplanes, as per the AP report. He began the call with the US Senators by telling them that this might be the last time they will be seeing him alive. Following the call, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Zelenskyy has called on Washington to help them in delivering more planes from Eastern European allies to Ukraine.

