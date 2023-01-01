US Provided Ukraine With Intelligence To Track & Kill Russian Generals, Claims New Book

A new book has revealed that American intelligence agencies provided highly sensitive data to the Ukrainian armed forces, which allowed them to track and kill a dozen Russian generals and sink the Russian flagship Moskva, as per a report from New York Post. Similar claims earlier led to strident denials from the Biden administration. US President Joe Biden reportedly gave "presidential tongue-lashings" to CIA Chief Bill Burns and other top aides in May after leakers told NBC News and the New York Times about the intelligence sharing.

The reports of secret streams of real-time battlefield intelligence drew a furious response from the Kremlin and instant repudiation from the Pentagon, the US National Security Council, and Biden's press office. US NSC spokesperson Adrienne Wilson stated on May 5 that "we do not provide intelligence with the intent to kill Russian generals," while White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted that "we were not involved in the Ukrainians' decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out". However, the new book, titled "The Fight of His Life" and set to be released on January 17, includes a string of revelations about Biden's presidency, including his controversial pullout from Afghanistan and other incidents from the first two years of his administration. The book, written by Chris Whipple, also alleges that Biden was "furious" about the leaks and the public taunting of the Russians.

The disclosure comes at a sensitive time

The disclosure of the intelligence sharing with Ukraine comes at a sensitive time in relations between the two countries, as tensions remain high due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and US' decision to supply Ukraine with lethal arms. It also raises questions about the Biden administration's approach to Russia, with the president having previously promised that the US won't be directly involved in the war. The revelation of the intelligence sharing also raises concerns about the potential risks and consequences of such actions, including the possibility of escalating tensions and even military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It remains to be seen how the Russian government will respond to the revelations and whether it will have any further impact on relations between the two countries.