As part of its response to Russia’s “unjustified attack” on Ukraine, the United States on Sunday announced additional humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians. According to a statement by US Agency for International Development (USAID), Washington will send nearly $54 million in additional humanitarian aid to Kyiv. This funding will include around $26 million from the US Department of State and $28 million from the USAID. It is to mention that the US on Saturday said that it is providing Kyiv with $350 million in extra military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault".

“It is with the welfare of ordinary Ukrainians in mind that we are announcing the provision of nearly $54 million in humanitarian assistance to those affected by Russia’s further invasion,” the press note read.

The statement said that the USAID and the State Department are issuing funds to provide resources such as healthcare, safe drinking water and sanitation, among other things. It also added that the funding includes critical emergency health supplies to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as emergency food assistance to meet the immediate needs of 125,000 people. As per the press note, the United States will also deliver high thermal blankets this week in order to help around 185,000 people, including those displaced from their homes.

“This additional assistance will enable international humanitarian organizations to further support the people of Ukraine, working closely with the Government of Ukraine and European allies and partners at the forefront of any response,” the statement read.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Russia launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. According to Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar, the country's army has killed approximately 4,300 Russian troops and has destroyed over 140 Russian armoured tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region.

Amid such rising tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he was willing to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, but he also added that he did not have a strong belief in the success of the negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, has ordered Russian nuclear forces to be on high alert in reply to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers. Russia has also alleged that Ukraine was using "chemical weapons" in the form of banned phosphorous munitions outside Kyiv.

(Image: AP)



